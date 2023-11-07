Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Stock Holdings Increased by Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,086 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,441 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 86.2% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded up $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $206.68. 91,870 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 636,828. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $194.79 and a 12 month high of $229.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $209.19 and a 200-day moving average of $213.09.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

