Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Sold by Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC

Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,865,040,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ VGSH traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.65. The stock had a trading volume of 525,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,041,465. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.56 and its 200 day moving average is $57.80. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a twelve month low of $57.31 and a twelve month high of $58.93.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1788 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.