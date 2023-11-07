Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Acquired by Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VB. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 115.7% in the second quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Alaska Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $185.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.76. The stock has a market cap of $42.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $210.00.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

