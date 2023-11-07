Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC

Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 73.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,298 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 115.7% in the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $185.17. 165,325 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 585,239. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.76. The company has a market cap of $42.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $210.00.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

