Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Sold by GSB Wealth Management LLC

GSB Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $207.24. The stock had a trading volume of 34,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,347. The company has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $195.04 and a 12-month high of $240.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $214.01 and its 200-day moving average is $220.33.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.