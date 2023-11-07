Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Position Cut by Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC

Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,118 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for 0.9% of Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1,607.7% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VBR stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $157.61. 82,902 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 455,129. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $147.94 and a twelve month high of $178.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.50. The firm has a market cap of $23.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.