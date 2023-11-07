Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,247 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74,860 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 7.2% of Sepio Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $88,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 86,252.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 200,102,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,497,927,000 after acquiring an additional 199,871,215 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,080,437,000 after purchasing an additional 136,727,341 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 207.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,348,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,485,238,000 after purchasing an additional 28,582,775 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 7,694,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,893,680,000 after purchasing an additional 283,105 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $400.39. 599,909 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,966,052. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $343.36 and a 52-week high of $422.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $398.83 and a 200-day moving average of $398.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

