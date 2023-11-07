Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC

Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 4.6% of Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFG Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 30,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,621,000 after purchasing an additional 8,458 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 238.7% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 29.1% during the second quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 9,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,695,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,155,000 after buying an additional 8,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 11,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,591,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOO traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $401.53. 1,119,969 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,967,999. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $343.36 and a 52 week high of $422.15. The company has a market cap of $321.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $398.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $398.38.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

