Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stake Lessened by Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC

Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Parker Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Parker Financial LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Dohj LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 8,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Broadleaf Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $216.28. 935,605 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,037,056. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $187.21 and a 12 month high of $228.96. The firm has a market cap of $304.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.37.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

