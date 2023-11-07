Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stake Lifted by Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,212 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 3.6% of Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $21,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $362,000. Parkwood LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 398,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 124,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,365,000 after buying an additional 4,720 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $215.48 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.37. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $187.21 and a 1 year high of $228.96. The firm has a market cap of $303.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

