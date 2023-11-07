Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Sold by Red Wave Investments LLC

Red Wave Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 147,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,283 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF comprises about 5.8% of Red Wave Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Red Wave Investments LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF worth $14,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VT. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 126.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Motco bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock opened at $94.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $83.03 and a 52 week high of $100.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.12.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.