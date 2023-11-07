Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Sold by Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,457 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $3,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 681,735.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 251,713,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,695,163,000 after buying an additional 251,676,310 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 94,998.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 153,374,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,874,217,000 after acquiring an additional 153,212,783 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,771,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $163,142,000 after purchasing an additional 103,391 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,526,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $140,588,000 after purchasing an additional 491,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,374,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $139,195,000 after purchasing an additional 10,248 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock opened at $94.34 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $83.03 and a 1-year high of $100.72. The company has a market capitalization of $27.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.12.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

