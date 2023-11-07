Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) is Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC cut its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 159,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,899 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 4.4% of Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $22,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 156.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded down $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $137.79. 587,799 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,315,253. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.29. The stock has a market cap of $96.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $130.89 and a 12-month high of $147.73.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

