Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Bought by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 150.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 420,566 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 252,633 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 4.9% of Sepio Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Sepio Capital LP owned 0.06% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $59,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 156.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $137.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 428,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,314,613. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $130.89 and a fifty-two week high of $147.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.