Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stock Holdings Lifted by Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC

Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,569 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,226 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 7.2% of Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $14,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Facet Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 1,423,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,559,000 after purchasing an additional 163,932 shares during the last quarter. Members Trust Co lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 2,930,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,454,000 after acquiring an additional 117,764 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 14.8% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 67,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,659,000 after acquiring an additional 8,772 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 9.2% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 396,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,709,000 after acquiring an additional 33,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $3,125,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $137.77. 651,829 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,315,253. The company’s 50-day moving average is $138.95 and its 200-day moving average is $140.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $130.89 and a 52-week high of $147.73.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

