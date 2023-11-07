Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports.

Vaxcyte Trading Down 4.9 %

Shares of PCVX stock opened at $48.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.36 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.54 and its 200 day moving average is $49.19. Vaxcyte has a 12-month low of $34.11 and a 12-month high of $54.97.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Jim Wassil sold 3,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.26, for a total value of $141,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 175,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,314,688.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Grant Pickering sold 2,618 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total transaction of $131,999.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 155,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,825,789.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jim Wassil sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.26, for a total value of $141,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 175,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,314,688.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,236 shares of company stock valued at $3,575,415 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Vaxcyte

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vaxcyte in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Vaxcyte by 2.1% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 42,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 9.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 11.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter.

PCVX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

About Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against these emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

