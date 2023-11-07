Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports.
Vaxcyte Trading Down 4.9 %
Shares of PCVX stock opened at $48.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.36 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.54 and its 200 day moving average is $49.19. Vaxcyte has a 12-month low of $34.11 and a 12-month high of $54.97.
In related news, COO Jim Wassil sold 3,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.26, for a total value of $141,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 175,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,314,688.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Grant Pickering sold 2,618 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total transaction of $131,999.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 155,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,825,789.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jim Wassil sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.26, for a total value of $141,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 175,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,314,688.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,236 shares of company stock valued at $3,575,415 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
PCVX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.
Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against these emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.
