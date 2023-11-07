Vaxcyte’s (PCVX) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $58.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Vaxcyte presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

Shares of PCVX stock traded up $1.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.10. 199,825 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 698,750. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of -15.23 and a beta of 0.89. Vaxcyte has a 12 month low of $34.11 and a 12 month high of $54.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.19.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.07). As a group, equities analysts expect that Vaxcyte will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vaxcyte news, COO Jim Wassil sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.82, for a total transaction of $158,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 170,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,982,886.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Andrew Guggenhime sold 8,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total value of $367,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,648,651.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jim Wassil sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.82, for a total value of $158,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 170,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,982,886.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 72,236 shares of company stock valued at $3,575,415. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 16.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,808,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,585,000 after buying an additional 1,639,283 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 8.2% during the second quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,891,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,089,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Vaxcyte by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,065,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,830,000 after buying an additional 1,983,223 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vaxcyte by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,452,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,851,000 after buying an additional 496,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Vaxcyte by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,364,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,005,000 after buying an additional 511,121 shares during the period.

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against these emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

