Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) Shares Sold by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP lessened its position in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Free Report) by 16.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 570,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 115,800 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned about 1.10% of Veeco Instruments worth $14,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Veeco Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 470.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Veeco Instruments in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments during the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 125.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mary Jane Raymond sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $45,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,126. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mary Jane Raymond sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $45,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,126. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan Wilkerson sold 1,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total value of $44,045.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,283,673.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,717 shares of company stock valued at $229,251. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Veeco Instruments Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VECO opened at $24.86 on Tuesday. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.53 and a 52 week high of $31.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.92 and its 200-day moving average is $25.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95 and a beta of 1.28.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $161.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.50 million. Veeco Instruments had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 10.50%. Equities research analysts predict that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research report on Friday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Veeco Instruments in a report on Friday, September 15th. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.57.

About Veeco Instruments

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

