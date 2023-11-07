Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) Stake Lessened by Wasatch Advisors LP

Wasatch Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Free Report) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,874,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 434,317 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP owned about 5.56% of Veeco Instruments worth $73,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 315.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,526 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 5.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 520,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,139,000 after acquiring an additional 29,035 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Veeco Instruments during the first quarter worth about $815,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Veeco Instruments by 8.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 53,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 4,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Veeco Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of Veeco Instruments stock opened at $24.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95 and a beta of 1.28. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.53 and a 12 month high of $31.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Veeco Instruments ( NASDAQ:VECO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $161.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.50 million. Veeco Instruments had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 10.51%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VECO. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Veeco Instruments from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Veeco Instruments in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Veeco Instruments in a research report on Friday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Veeco Instruments from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Veeco Instruments news, SVP Susan Wilkerson sold 1,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total value of $44,045.54. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,283,673.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Adrian Devasahayam sold 4,671 shares of Veeco Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $140,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,303,790. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Susan Wilkerson sold 1,546 shares of Veeco Instruments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total value of $44,045.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,283,673.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,717 shares of company stock worth $229,251. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Veeco Instruments

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

