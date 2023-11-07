Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Sold by Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,206 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 76.2% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 78,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,796,000 after purchasing an additional 34,021 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 13.0% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 18,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas during the first quarter worth $88,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 16.8% during the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 16,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Ventas by 4.4% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 276,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,972,000 after acquiring an additional 11,612 shares during the period. 93.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Ventas from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Ventas from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ventas from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Wedbush started coverage on Ventas in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ventas currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.31.

Ventas stock opened at $44.28 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a PE ratio of 233.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.43. Ventas, Inc. has a one year low of $39.33 and a one year high of $53.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 947.42%.

Ventas Inc, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns or has investments in a highly diversified portfolio of approximately 1,400 properties in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

