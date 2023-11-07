Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $6.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $46.00. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 118.18% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on VTYX. Stifel Nicolaus cut Ventyx Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $65.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Ventyx Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Ventyx Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Ventyx Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ventyx Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.89.

Get Ventyx Biosciences alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on VTYX

Ventyx Biosciences Stock Down 80.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ VTYX traded down $11.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.75. 23,076,696 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 877,903. The firm has a market cap of $161.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of -0.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.08. Ventyx Biosciences has a 1-year low of $2.37 and a 1-year high of $47.25.

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.20). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ventyx Biosciences will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Nsv Partners Iii Lp sold 49,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $1,476,034.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,439,635 shares in the company, valued at $253,442,239.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Nsv Partners Iii Lp sold 49,152 shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $1,476,034.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,439,635 shares in the company, valued at $253,442,239.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Raju Mohan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.11, for a total value of $873,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,512,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,040,839.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 162,717 shares of company stock valued at $5,341,854. Company insiders own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ventyx Biosciences

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Ventyx Biosciences by 152.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 96.3% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 93.2% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 27.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter.

Ventyx Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ventyx Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventyx Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.