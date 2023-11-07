Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) Stock Rating Lowered by HC Wainwright

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at HC Wainwright from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on VTYX. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $57.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Ventyx Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $65.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Ventyx Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $77.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ventyx Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.33.

Ventyx Biosciences Stock Down 9.6 %

NASDAQ:VTYX opened at $14.09 on Tuesday. Ventyx Biosciences has a 12 month low of $14.01 and a 12 month high of $47.25. The firm has a market cap of $827.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.03 and a beta of -0.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.79 and its 200-day moving average is $32.08.

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.20). During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.39) EPS. Research analysts predict that Ventyx Biosciences will post -3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ventyx Biosciences news, insider William J. Sandborn sold 11,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total transaction of $400,316.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,627,805.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider William J. Sandborn sold 11,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total value of $400,316.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,627,805.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Raju Mohan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.11, for a total value of $873,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,512,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,040,839.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 162,717 shares of company stock valued at $5,341,854. 24.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ventyx Biosciences

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Ventyx Biosciences by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Ventyx Biosciences by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 9,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Ventyx Biosciences by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Ventyx Biosciences by 96.3% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Ventyx Biosciences by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

About Ventyx Biosciences

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.

