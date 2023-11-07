Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) Stock Rating Lowered by Wells Fargo & Company

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $8.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $77.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 43.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ventyx Biosciences from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Ventyx Biosciences from $65.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Ventyx Biosciences from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Ventyx Biosciences from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.89.

Ventyx Biosciences Price Performance

VTYX stock opened at $14.09 on Tuesday. Ventyx Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $14.01 and a fifty-two week high of $47.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $827.22 million, a P/E ratio of -5.03 and a beta of -0.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.79 and a 200-day moving average of $32.08.

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.20). During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.39) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ventyx Biosciences will post -3.26 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Christopher W. Krueger sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.98, for a total transaction of $449,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 276,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,290,909.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Ventyx Biosciences news, insider Christopher W. Krueger sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.98, for a total value of $449,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 276,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,290,909.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Nsv Partners Iii Lp sold 49,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $1,476,034.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,439,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,442,239.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 162,717 shares of company stock valued at $5,341,854 over the last 90 days. 24.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VTYX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 6,688 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 171,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 67,590 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Ventyx Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $311,000.

About Ventyx Biosciences

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.

