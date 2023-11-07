Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $248.23.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VRSK shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Barclays upped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $229.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Argus began coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd.

In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,532 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.12, for a total value of $360,203.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,962,269.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.45, for a total value of $1,510,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,679 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,806,833.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,064 shares of company stock worth $2,614,954 in the last ninety days. 1.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 767.3% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 75,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,047,000 after purchasing an additional 66,724 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 11.7% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 31.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 63.5% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 12.8% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 13,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK opened at $230.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Verisk Analytics has a one year low of $166.46 and a one year high of $249.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.47 billion, a PE ratio of 67.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $239.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.86.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.05. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 135.34% and a net margin of 19.04%. The company had revenue of $677.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

