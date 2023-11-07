Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Purchased by Arnhold LLC

Arnhold LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 489,470 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for about 2.1% of Arnhold LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Arnhold LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $18,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.5% during the second quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 159,583 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,935,000 after acquiring an additional 8,321 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.8% during the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 22,085 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.8% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 28,484 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 17.1% during the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,925 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.8% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 110,750 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,119,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. 61.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VZ. Barclays upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Edward Jones cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

VZ traded up $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.06. The stock had a trading volume of 3,058,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,225,730. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.57. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.14 and a twelve month high of $42.58.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.27 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 21.26%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.38%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 53.63%.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

In other news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $418,022.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Verizon Communications

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.