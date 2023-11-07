Versor Investments LP Acquires New Shares in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in AZZ by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,719,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,276,000 after purchasing an additional 64,091 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in AZZ by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,482,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,802,000 after purchasing an additional 14,129 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in AZZ by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,243,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,963,000 after purchasing an additional 85,083 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in AZZ by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 927,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,232,000 after purchasing an additional 38,159 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in AZZ by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 899,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,705,000 after purchasing an additional 19,257 shares during the period. 88.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of AZZ in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of AZZ from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Noble Financial started coverage on shares of AZZ in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.33.

AZZ stock opened at $47.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.68 and a 200-day moving average of $43.10. AZZ Inc. has a one year low of $34.59 and a one year high of $50.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.33 and a beta of 1.28.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.19. AZZ had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company had revenue of $398.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that AZZ Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 18th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 17th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.27%.

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in the United States, Canada, Brazil, China, the Netherlands, Poland, Singapore, and India. The company operates through AZZ Metal Coatings and AZZ Precoat Metals segments. The AZZ Metal Coatings segment offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries.

