Versor Investments LP Acquires New Shares in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 18,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,639 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 978.0% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 50,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,666,000 after purchasing an additional 45,759 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the second quarter worth $365,000. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the second quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 4.2% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 16,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $157.24 on Tuesday. Packaging Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $119.43 and a fifty-two week high of $159.18. The firm has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.76.

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.13. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 21.49% and a net margin of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is 57.54%.

In related news, SVP Kent A. Pflederer sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total value of $603,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,217,685.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Packaging Co. of America news, Director Paul T. Stecko sold 9,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.99, for a total value of $1,499,400.63. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,622.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kent A. Pflederer sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total value of $603,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,447 shares in the company, valued at $8,217,685.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PKG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $122.00 to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Packaging Co. of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.83.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

