Versor Investments LP Acquires Shares of 9,831 FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FormFactor in the second quarter valued at about $218,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of FormFactor by 5.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 235,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,492,000 after acquiring an additional 12,464 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of FormFactor by 16.0% in the first quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 15,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC. boosted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 814,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,877,000 after purchasing an additional 241,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of FormFactor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,380,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FORM shares. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of FormFactor from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of FormFactor from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. CL King lifted their target price on shares of FormFactor from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of FormFactor from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of FormFactor from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

FormFactor Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of FORM opened at $35.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.91. FormFactor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.76 and a fifty-two week high of $37.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.33.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

