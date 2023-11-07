Versor Investments LP Buys 1,715 Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) by 30.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,335 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Tenable were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TENB. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Tenable in the 1st quarter valued at $86,621,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Tenable in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,934,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Tenable in the first quarter valued at about $34,127,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Tenable by 1,772.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 637,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,939,000 after acquiring an additional 603,250 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tenable by 6.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,900,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,138,000 after buying an additional 595,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 4,799 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total value of $213,267.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,369,485.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 4,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total value of $213,267.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,369,485.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 2,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total transaction of $97,545.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 47,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,111,344.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,078 shares of company stock valued at $2,959,500. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TENB opened at $37.01 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.77 and a 12-month high of $49.77.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Tenable from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wedbush lowered their target price on Tenable from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Tenable from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Tenable from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Tenable from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.38.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable.io Web Application Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; and Tenable.asm, an external attack surface management solution.

