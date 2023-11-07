Versor Investments LP Has $330,000 Stake in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Versor Investments LP trimmed its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Free Report) by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,336 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,912 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Hawaiian during the first quarter worth $1,396,000. Quarry LP increased its position in First Hawaiian by 530.2% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in First Hawaiian during the second quarter worth $50,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in First Hawaiian by 203.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,333 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in First Hawaiian by 130.6% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on FHB. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of First Hawaiian from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on First Hawaiian in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on First Hawaiian from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.20.

First Hawaiian Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FHB opened at $18.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.18 and its 200-day moving average is $18.53. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.08 and a 52-week high of $28.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 24.88%. The business had revenue of $285.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.36 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

First Hawaiian Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.76%.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, include checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.

