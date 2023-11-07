Versor Investments LP Has $369,000 Stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Versor Investments LP decreased its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,200 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 24,631 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 4.0% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 7,067 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 3.6% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,639 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 50,213 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 0.4% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 75,325 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 4.4% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,166 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of LUV stock opened at $23.52 on Tuesday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52-week low of $21.91 and a 52-week high of $40.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.77. The company has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.36, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The airline reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 5.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on LUV. Bank of America downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.88.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

