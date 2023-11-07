Versor Investments LP Invests $333,000 in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FLT. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 253.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 93.3% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $270.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FLEETCOR Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $283.40.

FLEETCOR Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies stock opened at $233.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $256.77 and its 200 day moving average is $247.26. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.22 and a 1 year high of $278.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $948.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $945.21 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 41.53% and a net margin of 25.61%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 15.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

