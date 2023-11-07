Versor Investments LP Lowers Stock Position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Versor Investments LP decreased its position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) by 54.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,072 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in East West Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in East West Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Tobam bought a new position in East West Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in East West Bancorp by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EWBC opened at $58.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.86 and a 1 year high of $80.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.36. The firm has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.41.

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 33.62% and a return on equity of 19.98%. The business had revenue of $648.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.67%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EWBC shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, East West Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.67.

In other news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 2,411 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total transaction of $134,919.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,037,946.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. It accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

