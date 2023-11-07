Versor Investments LP Makes New $342,000 Investment in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Encompass Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $378,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 8,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 115,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,832,000 after purchasing an additional 40,645 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 525.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 4,998 shares during the period. 92.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Encompass Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EHC opened at $64.42 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.83. Encompass Health Co. has a 12-month low of $51.15 and a 12-month high of $72.06. The firm has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Encompass Health Announces Dividend

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Encompass Health Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is currently 17.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EHC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.60.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Elissa Joy Charbonneau sold 8,294 shares of Encompass Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.58, for a total transaction of $577,096.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,605,975.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 25,330 shares of Encompass Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.06, for a total transaction of $1,799,949.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 497,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,345,599.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Elissa Joy Charbonneau sold 8,294 shares of Encompass Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.58, for a total transaction of $577,096.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,605,975.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States. It provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

