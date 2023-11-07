Versor Investments LP Makes New $360,000 Investment in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,238 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGYS. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its position in shares of Agilysys by 7.8% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in shares of Agilysys by 34.2% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 17,860 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 4,548 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its position in shares of Agilysys by 131.2% in the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 601 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Agilysys by 67.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,449 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 5,811 shares during the period. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilysys in the second quarter valued at about $18,976,000. 97.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Agilysys alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AGYS shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Agilysys from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Agilysys from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Agilysys from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Agilysys in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agilysys has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.40.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John Mutch sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total value of $70,910.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,578,145.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,486 shares of company stock worth $112,842. Corporate insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

Agilysys Trading Down 2.1 %

AGYS opened at $88.16 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.37 and its 200-day moving average is $71.62. Agilysys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.59 and a 1-year high of $90.87. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 187.58 and a beta of 0.87.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.06. Agilysys had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 23.72%. The company had revenue of $58.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.80 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Agilysys Company Profile

(Free Report)

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, activity scheduling, reservations management, and related solutions to enhance guest experience.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilysys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilysys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.