Versor Investments LP Makes New $375,000 Investment in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,976,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,409,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826,440 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,980,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,005,266,000 after purchasing an additional 6,028,220 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,241,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $963,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738,973 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,231,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $851,576,000 after purchasing an additional 95,055 shares during the period. Finally, Dodge & Cox bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth $828,901,000. 70.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on D. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $71.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Barclays upgraded Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Dominion Energy from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.62.

Dominion Energy Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of NYSE D opened at $45.58 on Tuesday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.18 and a 12 month high of $65.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.37 and a 200-day moving average of $49.60.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 9.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.23%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

