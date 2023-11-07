Versor Investments LP Makes New Investment in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 3,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 8.8% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.0% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.8% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.4% in the first quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 8,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.2% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 10,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW opened at $82.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.17 and a 52 week high of $108.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.85 and its 200 day moving average is $92.89. The company has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.78.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 32.92%. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 75.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on CHRW. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.73.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Further Reading

