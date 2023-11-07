Versor Investments LP Reduces Stock Position in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Versor Investments LP lessened its holdings in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Free Report) by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,423 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,577 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Albany International were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Albany International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Albany International by 5,237.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Albany International by 244.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 462 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Albany International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Albany International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $661,000. Institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AIN has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Albany International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Albany International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Albany International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Albany International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.33.

Albany International Price Performance

NYSE AIN opened at $87.48 on Tuesday. Albany International Corp. has a 12 month low of $78.20 and a 12 month high of $115.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.26, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Albany International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. Albany International’s payout ratio is currently 38.02%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Robert Alan Hansen sold 4,167 shares of Albany International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total transaction of $390,031.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,337 shares in the company, valued at $686,743.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

About Albany International

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles.

