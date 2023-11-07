Versor Investments LP Sells 1,897 Shares of NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE)

Versor Investments LP reduced its holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Free Report) by 25.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,897 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NWE. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 3,833.3% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group by 147.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NWE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays began coverage on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $48.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

Shares of NYSE NWE opened at $51.43 on Tuesday. NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.97 and a 1 year high of $61.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.63.

NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $321.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.35 million. NorthWestern Energy Group had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. NorthWestern Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.05%.

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

