Versor Investments LP Sells 197 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Versor Investments LP lowered its position in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,069 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Five Below were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in Five Below by 0.6% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 9,474 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in Five Below by 0.6% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 9,777 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Five Below by 0.6% during the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 7.5% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 0.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FIVE has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $242.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a report on Friday, September 1st. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.57.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Joel D. Anderson acquired 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $161.50 per share, for a total transaction of $500,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,094,444. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Five Below Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $176.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $165.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.72. The firm has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.18. Five Below, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.13 and a 52 week high of $220.19.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $759.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.02 million. Five Below had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 20.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

