Versor Investments LP Sells 3,581 Shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Versor Investments LP cut its position in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Free Report) by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,581 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Getty Realty were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Getty Realty by 2.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Getty Realty by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Getty Realty by 2.9% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Getty Realty by 6.3% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Getty Realty by 9.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. 83.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Getty Realty alerts:

Getty Realty Stock Down 0.2 %

GTY opened at $28.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.42. Getty Realty Corp. has a twelve month low of $25.95 and a twelve month high of $36.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.88.

Getty Realty Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.40%. This is a boost from Getty Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is presently 121.13%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GTY shares. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Getty Realty from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Getty Realty in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GTY

Getty Realty Profile

(Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.