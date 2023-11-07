Versor Investments LP Takes $403,000 Position in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)

Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 9,359 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GBX. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 2,527.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 457,623 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,697,000 after buying an additional 440,205 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Greenbrier Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,143,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Greenbrier Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,405,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Greenbrier Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,114,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Greenbrier Companies by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,032,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,214,000 after acquiring an additional 249,720 shares in the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Patrick J. Ottensmeyer purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $338,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,098.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Greenbrier Companies news, Director Patrick J. Ottensmeyer acquired 10,000 shares of Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $338,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $422,098.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Martin Raymond Baker sold 7,203 shares of Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total transaction of $243,605.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,081,147.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Greenbrier Companies Price Performance
Greenbrier Companies stock opened at $37.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.20. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.41 and a 52 week high of $48.21.
Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $990.34 million. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 1.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.
Greenbrier Companies Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.17%.
Greenbrier Companies Company Profile
The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, and center partition cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, intermodal cars, hoppers and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.
