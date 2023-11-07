Versor Investments LP Takes $403,000 Position in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)

Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 9,359 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GBX. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 2,527.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 457,623 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,697,000 after buying an additional 440,205 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Greenbrier Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,143,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Greenbrier Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,405,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Greenbrier Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,114,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Greenbrier Companies by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,032,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,214,000 after acquiring an additional 249,720 shares in the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Patrick J. Ottensmeyer purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $338,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,098.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Greenbrier Companies news, Director Patrick J. Ottensmeyer acquired 10,000 shares of Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $338,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $422,098.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Martin Raymond Baker sold 7,203 shares of Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total transaction of $243,605.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,081,147.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GBX shares. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Greenbrier Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Greenbrier Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Greenbrier Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.50.

Greenbrier Companies Price Performance

Greenbrier Companies stock opened at $37.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.20. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.41 and a 52 week high of $48.21.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $990.34 million. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 1.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Greenbrier Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.17%.

Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, and center partition cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, intermodal cars, hoppers and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

