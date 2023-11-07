Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 330,943 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,644 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $116,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1,014.3% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 78 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 91.1% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 86 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VRTX shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $456.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $352.00 to $359.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $372.52.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $385.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $357.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $348.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.45. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $282.21 and a 52 week high of $387.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 4.14.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.40% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.24 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.51, for a total value of $83,613.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,406.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.51, for a total value of $83,613.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,406.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 5,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.00, for a total transaction of $1,983,501.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 51,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,218,655. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,466 shares of company stock valued at $14,285,655 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

