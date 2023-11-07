Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Acquires 2,674 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,777 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,674 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Dallas Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 45.7% in the second quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 101,750 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after acquiring an additional 31,900 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 46.9% during the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 873,739 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $51,325,000 after purchasing an additional 278,923 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 2.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 273,134 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $11,791,000 after purchasing an additional 6,321 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 52.3% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,489 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Finally, Callan Capital LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 13.4% during the second quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 14,418 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the period. 74.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $48.15 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.24. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.90 and a twelve month high of $49.49.

In related news, CFO Nelson Chai sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $4,505,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 291,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,145,905.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

UBER has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, July 31st. Thirty analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.69.

About Uber Technologies

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

