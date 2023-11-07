Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Buys 1,301 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,653 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGU. Summit Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 9,066.4% during the first quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,949,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 4,895,608 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,102,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,338,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 25.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,654,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,677,000 after acquiring an additional 334,025 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,103,000.

ESGU opened at $95.49 on Tuesday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $82.85 and a 1-year high of $101.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $95.32 and a 200-day moving average of $95.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a $0.3992 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

