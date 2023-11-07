Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Buys 19,100 Shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Free Report) by 54.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,458 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,100 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in Koninklijke Philips in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Koninklijke Philips in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. 6.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PHG opened at $20.08 on Tuesday. Koninklijke Philips has a 52 week low of $12.68 and a 52 week high of $23.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.14 and a 200 day moving average of $20.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.50 and a beta of 0.89.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.83.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

