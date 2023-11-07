Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Buys 37 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 98,818.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,922,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,451,792,000 after purchasing an additional 15,906,784 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 41,880.9% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,703,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,814,000 after purchasing an additional 5,689,938 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 104,373.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,219,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,380,557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216,801 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth $1,326,177,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 193.0% in the second quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 936,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $379,493,000 after acquiring an additional 616,893 shares during the last quarter. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DE opened at $378.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $108.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $389.07 and its 200-day moving average is $394.79. Deere & Company has a one year low of $345.55 and a one year high of $450.00.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $10.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.22 by $1.98. The company had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.14 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 46.15% and a net margin of 16.36%. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.96%.

DE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $467.00 to $458.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. HSBC initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $486.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on Deere & Company from $383.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on Deere & Company from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $400.00 price target (down previously from $530.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $447.93.

In related news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total transaction of $2,302,820.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,519 shares in the company, valued at $7,022,219.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

