Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Buys 5,849 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 102.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,561 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,849 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SHV opened at $110.14 on Tuesday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $109.73 and a 12-month high of $110.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.24.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.468 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $5.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. This is an increase from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.46.

(Free Report)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.