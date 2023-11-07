Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $1.13 Million Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $519,380,000,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 28,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after acquiring an additional 4,983 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 96,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,270,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. First County Bank CT raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 6,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 173,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,570,000 after acquiring an additional 12,903 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ED stock opened at $90.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $31.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a P/E/G ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.38. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $80.46 and a one year high of $100.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is 46.62%.

ED has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $85.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $103.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.00.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

