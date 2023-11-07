Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $1.20 Million Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 73.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,322 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PSX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 100,843.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,979,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,038,646,000 after acquiring an additional 9,969,418 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 416.9% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,451,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $710,721,000 after acquiring an additional 6,009,826 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $364,237,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 62.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $620,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753,700 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth approximately $109,888,000. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 127,578 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.68, for a total value of $14,885,801.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,020,880.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,138,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,937,345. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 127,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.68, for a total transaction of $14,885,801.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,020,880.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 188,248 shares of company stock valued at $22,182,915. Corporate insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

PSX stock opened at $116.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $52.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $89.74 and a 12-month high of $125.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.19.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.78 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 23.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 15.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PSX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $131.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.94.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

